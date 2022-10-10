Speak out about your problems, DCP tells women

Rajulapudi Srinivas October 10, 2022 03:22 IST

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Prasanthi stressed the need for women to speak out on issues that matter to them

Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Mary Prasanthi speaking after inaugurating 5K Run in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENTS

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D. Mary Prasanthi has appealed to women to speak openly about their problems without hesitation. The DCP was speaking after flagging off the 5K and 2K run, organised by an NGO, Pure, on menstrual issues and girl child education, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. The DCP said women’s safety was being given the top priority by the police department. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Prasanthi stressed the need for women to speak out on issues that matter to them. Pure NGO representative Hema Kantamneni said that the organisation was conducting several programmes on women issues. Girl students from various education institutions and organisations participated in the run in large numbers, she said.



