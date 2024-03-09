Speak in Telugu language to protect it from existing threats: Venkaiah Naidu

March 09, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KAKINADA

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, appealed to the Telugu people to speak their mother tongue, Telugu, to protect it from existing threats.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, Hindi Vishwa Parishad President Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad inaugurated the two-day All India Telugu Literary conference here, marking the 30th anniversary of Vanguri Foundation of America. The conference is being held in collaboration with East Godavari Zilla Rachayathala Sangham.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “The Telugu language should be in practice and Telugu people should speak the language to protect it.”

“There is a very immediate need to document the new words found in the dialects of various regions of Telugu States. The literary people, such as writers, should take the initiative to add new words. The respective governments have ignored the promotion of the Telugu language. However, one must learn their mother tongue,” said Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.

In his address, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said, “Many Telugu words have disappeared from the everyday conservations in the Telugu society and those forgotten words should be brought back to use.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Buddha Prasad has lauded the efforts of young writers who promote the Telugu language and literature. “The writers and literary people should campaign on the need of promotion of Telugu language speaking and writing. The role of parents to promote the Telugu language is also a need of the hour.” The conference aimed at recollecting the glorious past of the Telugu language and coming out with an action plan to promote the Telugu language and literature.