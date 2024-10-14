SPDCL chief tells field staff to be alert following forecast of rain in coastal A.P.

In response to the forecast of heavy rains in the Rayalaseema and the coastal areas, Chairman and Managing Director of the APSPDCL K. Santosh Rao, underscored the need for vigilance among the department officials and staff at the field-level.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Rao said that the nodal officers were designated to oversee power restoration efforts in the event of supply disruptions due to rains in various districts, including Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts and key officials in the rank of Chief General Manager and General Manager designated as nodal officers.

Control rooms have been set up at both circle and division levels within the organization. Special teams comprising officials and staff have been mobilized to expedite power restoration operations in areas prone to inundation and power shutdowns.

The SPDCL chief advised that the public refrain from coming into contact with electric poles or standing beneath power lines during rainy conditions.

In the event of incidents involving falling power poles or snapped lines, the people are urged to promptly notify the nearest electricity department officials or staff, or alternatively, utilize the toll-free numbers: 1912 or 1800 425 155333. The public can also bring the power issues in a chat via the organization’s WhatsApp number: 91333 31912.

