SPAV convocation to be held on Jan. 3

January 02, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 7th convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, (SPAV) will be held on January 3 (Wednesday) on the college campus from 11 a.m., according to an official release.

Air Marshal Dr. Ajith Shankarrao Bhonsle (retd.), chairman of the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee and former member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), will be attending the event as the chief guest and Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta, Board of Governors (SPAV) Chairperson, will be presiding over the event.

As many as 243 students will be awarded their degrees for the year 2023. It includes 78 students of Bachelor of Architecture, 23 students of Bachelor of Planning, 1 student of Bachelor of Building Science, 1 Post Graduation student of Sustainable Architecture, 20 students of Master of Architecture (Sustainable Architecture), 15 students of Master of Architecture (Architectural Conservation), 21 students of Building Engineering and Management, 19 students of Master of Planning (Environmental Planning and Management), 17 students of Master of Planning (Transportation and Infrastructure Planning), 23 students of Master of Planning (Urban and Regional Planning) and five students will be bestowed with Doctorate.

The convocation will also be live streamed on https://youtube.com/live/DpKOaEKyiKE?feature=share. For more information, visit www.spav.ac.in.

