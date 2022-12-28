Spas come under the scanner of NTR district administration

December 28, 2022 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following an alarming rise in the number of cases registered against spas, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao asked officials concerned to identify and cancel the licences of organisations hosting illegal activities in the guise of providing spa, massage and beauty parlour services in the district. He asked officials to constitute teams and increase vigil on such illegal activities.

Mr. Dilli Rao held a review meeting on the cases registered under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act in Vijayawada on Tuesday with the officials of the Police Department, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Labour Department.

The Collector said that at the time of chairing an earlier review meeting, 11 cases were registered against spa centres. In the next 15 days, seven more cases were registered, he said.

He asked officials to cancel the licences of such business establishments. Police were asked to focus on dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble which help organisers trap gullible youth.

He also asked officials to increase vigil on activities in hotels.

DCP M. Sattibabu, ICDS PD G. Umadevi, ACP (Task Force) G.V. Ramamurthy, VMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. P. Ratnavali, and Labour Department Deputy Commissioner M. Srimannarayana were present.