Sparks fly between Jagan, Naidu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fumed at TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Legislative Assembly on Monday when the TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and some of them went on to the Speaker’s podium and stood by his side demanding a chance for Mr. Naidu to speak. Mr. Naidu wanted to speak on the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s statement on the funding of projects in Amaravati by the World Bank (WB).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly objected to the disruption saying that the Ministers were moving the motions for introducing various Bills.

As the TDP MLAs shouted slogans in spite of repeated pleas by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to go back to their seats, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he did not come across anywhere in India Opposition leaders like Mr. Naidu who encouraged his MLAs to obstruct the movement of important Bills. Besides, he accused Mr. Naidu of twisting facts on Amaravati projects in spite of the damning indictment of the TDP government for its ‘misdeeds’, by various agencies.

Mr. Sitaram said the Opposition leader could not give a statement of his own after the Finance Minister explained the government’s position on the subject. The TDP MLAs then alleged that their voice was being stifled and as the disturbance continued, Mr. Sitaram abruptly adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, Mr. Naidu challenged the government to prove its allegations instead of making sweeping comments and maintained that there was absolutely no corruption in the implementation of the capital city projects.

As he was heckled by the treasury benches and some called him ‘Avineethi Chakravarthi’, Mr. Naidu shot back, saying the whole world knows who was caught red-handed in scandals, hinting at a slew of corruption charges faced by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy would often criticise him but never threw a spanner in the development of Hyderabad. Dr. Reddy continued with all the projects he had initiated, two of them being Outer Ring Road and Shamshabad Airport, he added.