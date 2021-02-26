Spare no effort in attracting investments, says Minister

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has exhorted the officials to focus on achieving a tangible result from the negotiations held with trade representatives of over 25 countries and 30-plus multi-national companies for attracting investments to the State by leveraging its advantages.
No effort should be spared to tap some of the investments that were in the pipeline, he said at a review meeting on the industrial scenario at the APIIC head office at Mangalagiri on Thursday.
He enquired about the targets of the AP Economic Development Board and the progress thereof, and the status of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) with specific focus on the Krishnapatnam node.
Director of Industries J.V.N. Subramanyam said A.P. was doing better than Tamil Nadu and Telangana in attracting investments.
Officials said policies for electric vehicles, textiles and IT, and some other sectors were being finalised.
Later, Mr. Goutham Reddy interacted with the faculty of Indian School of Business through a video-conference, wherein he suggested that remote working be encouraged and promoted to the extent possible.
Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy requested the Minister to explore ways to increase the usage of handloom garments in order to create employment opportunities to a huge number of weavers dependent on the vocation.
