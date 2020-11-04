Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 04 November 2020 22:55 IST
Spanish woman adoptsthree-year-old girl
A Madrid-based Spanish woman, Maria Moriana Alonso-Rodriguez, on Wednesday adopted a three-year-old girl, an inmate of Kakinada Sishu Gruha being run by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in East Godavari district.
The girl was given IN adoption and handed over to Ms. Alonso-Rodriguez by Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
According to ICDS Project Director D. Pushpamani, Ms. Alonso-Rodriguez is a single parent.
In 2017, the baby girl admitted to the Sishu Gruha in Kakinada immediately after she was born in Rampa agency in East Godavari district. District Child Protection Officer Ch. Venkata Rao and other officials were present.
