Spanish university confers doctorate on RDT co-founder

The University of Girona, in Spain, has conferred an honourary doctorate on Rural Development Trust co-founder Anne Ferrer, who along with her husband Vincent Ferrer had established the NGO in 1969 in Anantapur district.

Ms. Anne Ferrer was awarded the doctorate at an event held in Girona in Catalonia of Spain on Friday, a release from the RDT said on Saturday.

The University Board recognised Ms. Anne Ferrer’s commitment to working with disadvantaged communities in India for the last 50 years, leading by example through her work and life.

University of Girona’s Rector Quim Salvi said: “Ms. Anne Ferrer is not only an example of dedication to the improvement of living conditions of the most vulnerable people in the society but also has played a crucial role in highlighting the role of so many women who have contributed to the construction of a fairer, more humane and more responsible world.”