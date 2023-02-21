February 21, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The LaLiga and the Fundacion LaLiga, in association with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in a joint initiative with the Rural Development Trust, selected 20 girls from rural communities in Anantapur to receive financial and educational scholarships for a year. Recently, an all-India tournament too was held at Anantapur Sports Academy run by the RDT to promote the spirit of compepetition among these girls.

A delegation of the The LaLiga and the Fundacion LaLiga visited Anantapur district for three days to assess the tangible impact on training boys and girls in football in rural areas. Around 2,000 students aged between 7 and 15 got the opportunity to practice the sport during the past five years. Of these, those 20 girls were selected to join an academy for intensive coaching.

Interaction with residential trainees

An institutional delegation from both Spanish organisations came to Anantapur on Monday and toured till Wednesday to see the project’s progress. The delegation spent time with the girls participating in the project’s Residential Academy.

This alliance was established to promote football among young people from the most disadvantaged communities in Anantapur and to establish mechanisms and systems for promoting individual and collective talent at the national level in India.

Workshops held

Different training workshops were held on with the coaches from the teams in the region, led by a technical trainer from the FUNDACIÓN LaLiga, as well as an experiential session and a sports clinic with Anair Lomba, former professional player and LaLiga Ambassador, said a release from the Anantapur Sports Academy run by the RDT.

To carry out an on-site evaluation of the project’s progress and strengthen cooperation with the project partners, Olga de la Fuente, Director of FUNDACIÓN LaLiga, and Pedro Malabia, Director of LaLiga’s Women’s Football Department, made an official trip to the Anantapur region, during which they completed a varied and inspiring programme of activities. They were also accompanied by Luz María Sanz, Director General of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.