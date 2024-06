The State government has renamed ‘Spandana’ as Public Grievance Redressal System. Orders to this effect have been issued and they will come into force immediately, says Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. “Grievance redress plays a key role in public administration, and the mechanism needs complete overhaul. The government has decided to revive the system,” he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.