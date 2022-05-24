Spandana prog held at Gurazala

In a novel initiative, Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti conducted the weekly grievance programme, Spandana, at Gurazala town. The Spandana programme is usually held at the district headquarters of Narasaraopet.

The Collector heard the grievances of various people, including elderly women seeking justice. The weekly grievance programme saw more than 100 grievances.

Later, the Collector visited the waste to energy plant at Renthachintalapadu and also conducted a surprise inspection of Area Hospital at Sattenapalli. He issued a stern warning to doctors and paramedical staff to be accessible for the people and extend medical services.

He visited the Jagananna Housing Colony at Naidupet, near Gurazala,, and inspected the progress of works.

In Guntur, Collector Venugopala Reddy attended the Spandana grievance programme and received 136 grievances. The Collector asked the officials to solve all petitions and upload the action taken report in the portal.

In Bapatla, Collector Vijaya Krishnan took part in the Spanadana grievance programme.