Spandana gets 347 grievances

As part of the Spandana programme initiated by the State government to address the grievances of citizens every Monday, the Sub-Collector’s office has registered 347 complaints.
Of them, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has received the maximum number of grievances (230), followed by the Rural Development and Revenue departments, with 31 and 21 grievances respectively.
“The grievances that have been registered will be notified to the departments concerned which will attend to them in a time-bound manner,” said Misha Singh, Sub-Collector, Krishna district.
