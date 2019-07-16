Andhra Pradesh

Spandana gets 347 grievances

Citizens wait in queue to register their grievances at the Spandana programme at the Sub-Collector’s office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Citizens wait in queue to register their grievances at the Spandana programme at the Sub-Collector’s office in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

VMC receives highest number of complaints

As part of the Spandana programme initiated by the State government to address the grievances of citizens every Monday, the Sub-Collector’s office has registered 347 complaints.

Of them, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has received the maximum number of grievances (230), followed by the Rural Development and Revenue departments, with 31 and 21 grievances respectively.

“The grievances that have been registered will be notified to the departments concerned which will attend to them in a time-bound manner,” said Misha Singh, Sub-Collector, Krishna district.

Jan 26, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

