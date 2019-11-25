Andhra Pradesh

‘Spandana’ evokes good response

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal listens to a complainant from Hyderabad online during Spandana programme in Ongole on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal listens to a complainant from Hyderabad online during Spandana programme in Ongole on Monday.   | Photo Credit: kommuri srinivas

Complainants get a chance to interact with SP, thanks to video link

Thanks to video conferencing facility, people from far-off places, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, complained to the Prakasam police to get their grievances addressed quickly, during the ‘Spandana’' programme held here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal patiently listened to one Lakshmaiah from Hyderabad who had been running from pillar to post for a solution to a land dispute in Kandukur town in the district. The SP entrusted the case for quick resolution to Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Ravichandra.

Another petitioner, Preethi from Hyderabad, poured out her woes to the SP complaining that a case had been foisted' on her by one Raja Chandrika in Addanki town. The SP directed the Addanki police to handle the case diligently and provide relief to the complainant.

Yet another petitioner, Sailesh Babu pleaded with the SP for bringing to fruition hearing in a case in a local court relating to a murder in Medermetla in the year 2008 got prolonged due to non-appearance of witnesses.

In all, 20 petitioners filed complaints online while 132 persons submitted petitions in person in the police stations across the district. The entire proceedings was live cast on social media to ensure transparency and build confidence in the petitioners.

