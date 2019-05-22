‘Space crunch at counting centre a security concern’

Telugu Desam Party’s Uravakonda Assembly constituency candidate Payyavula Keshav has hit out at the Election Commission of India for its reportedly inadequate arrangements for the counting of votes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) here.

Through a written representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, he said the law and order situation at counting centres could be disturbed owing to lack of space for agents of contestants there.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said counting rooms with 14 tables each for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats were arranged inside JNTU’s classrooms, which were 18 feet by 35 feet in dimensions. In a space of 3 feet by 5 feet, 16 agents had to stand or sit.

Saying the District Election Officer lacked foresight in assessing the need for bigger rooms for counting, he suggested votes polled in Assembly and Lok Sabha segments be counted in different rooms for convenience. He said notice needed to be served on polling officials for making inadequate arrangements.