SPA-Vijayawada to organise national meet on energy efficiency in urban residences

April 08, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA)-Vijayawada will organise a national conference on ‘Energy Efficiency in Planning for Enhanced Urban Residence’ on its campus on April 26 and 27.

The two-day national conference is being sponsored by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Union Ministry of Home Affairs and it will be organised in hybrid mode. The last date for submission of extended abstract (maximum word count of 1,500) is April 15, said a statement issued by SPA on Friday.

For details, contact SPA authorities on eepeurnationalconference@gmail.com or call 9445545513 or 9975242428.

