SPA sports and cultural fest off to a flying start

Winning is important, but playing with good sportsmanship is even more important, according to N. Arjuna Rao, international kabaddi player and Chief Staff and Welfare Inspector of the Sports Department in South Central Railway, Vijayawada. He was addressing the inaugural of the sports and cultural festival of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao said students should not be hesitant to opt for a career in sports as it offered a bright future and cited the example of P.V. Sindhu, who had become a popular face across the world by excelling in badminton.

SPA Vijayawada director Minakshi Jain urged the students to make use of the platform to showcase their talent in the series of activities lined up for them. She said sports not only help people connect with each other, but also promote unity and harmony in a big way.

Sports secretary in Krishna University N. Srinivasa Rao said the students pursuing professional courses should also participate in sports activities on a regular basis. It was imperative not just for physical fitness but also for wholesome development of an individual.

He said sports also promote self-confidence, team spirit, leadership qualities, social skills, discipline and brain power besides improving the energy levels.

Big participation

The four-day sports-cum-cultural festival ‘Inyan 2020’ on the sprawling campus is an inter-college meet participated by around 250 students of SPA Delhi and SPA Bhopal also. The campus is booming with high energy with students taking part in sports like football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, table tennis, and athletics.

The first two days will engage them in sports activities, while the following two days will unfold a cultural bonanza by various SPA clubs. The theme of the cultural programme is ‘A million little things’ and the events lined up include Ground Zero (decoration), Club29 (dance), Ritmo (music), Aaira (literary), Avant Garde (fashion), Monologue (drama), Club 1/0 (programmes) and Tasveer (photography).