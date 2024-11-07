SP warns strict action against misleading social media posts

Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna on Thursday warned of severe action against those who post objectionable content and spread rumours and misleading content on social media platforms.

Ms. Ratna said cases will be registered against those who post content which might instigate hatred between communities or morphed pictures of individuals which damage one’s self-respect. Stringent action will also be taken against those who spread false information leading to disturbance of law and order, she said in a statement on Thursday.

The SP said a vigil is being kept on social media content by the social media wing of the cyber cell and action would be taken against any individual indulging in unlawful activities. Action will also be taken on those who forward fake news and rumours, she warned. Similarly, action will also be taken on group admins for the spread of fake news or rumours.

