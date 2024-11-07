 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP warns strict action against misleading social media posts

Published - November 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna on Thursday warned of severe action against those who post objectionable content and spread rumours and misleading content on social media platforms.

Ms. Ratna said cases will be registered against those who post content which might instigate hatred between communities or morphed pictures of individuals which damage one’s self-respect. Stringent action will also be taken against those who spread false information leading to disturbance of law and order, she said in a statement on Thursday.

The SP said a vigil is being kept on social media content by the social media wing of the cyber cell and action would be taken against any individual indulging in unlawful activities. Action will also be taken on those who forward fake news and rumours, she warned. Similarly, action will also be taken on group admins for the spread of fake news or rumours.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.