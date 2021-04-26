SP warns of stern action against those violating curfew

ONGOLE

26 April 2021 00:21 IST

‘Violators will be booked under Disaster Management Act, 2005’

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has exhorted the people not to venture out of their homes as the night curfew has been imposed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as a measure to scheck the spread of coronavirus infection.

As part of the night curfew implementation, the ASP, along with police officers, toured the city on two-wheeler and asked the people to stay indoors. The SP warned that the violators would be booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under the relevant sections of the IPC.

As many as 701 cases have been registered against people moving irresponsibly without wearing mask and a fine of ₹85,260 imposed on them.

Exmeptions

“All offices, institutions, shops, restaurants and etc. must down thier shutters during the curfew period. However, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and other emergency services including print and electronic media, telecommunication, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT related services, petroleum and gas outlets and food delivery services are exempted from the restrictions,” said Mr. Kaushal.

Central government employees, employees working in urban and local bodies under and those on emergency service, including doctors, nurses and paramedics can perform their duties after showing their duty pass or identity cards.

Patients can travel to hospitals duringthe curfew hours, aprrt from those returning to airports, railway stations, bus stands after showing valid tickets.Transportation of essential and non-essentials goods is also permitted, the SP added.