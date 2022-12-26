SP warns of action against lodge owners in Mantralayam if they hike room rents

December 26, 2022 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday gave a warned of stern action against owners and managers of lodging facilities in and around Mantralayam if they hiked room rents and caused inconvenience to devotees.

It has been found that many owners have increased room rents in view of the arrival of a large number of devotees to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt during the holiday season. Some restaurants too were found hiking prices of food items, which will be dealt with sternly by the Legal Metrology Department officials, he added.

Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said lodge owners and managers had formed a syndicate and were increasing the rates by creating artificial demand for the rooms. The Revenue, Vigilance and Police officials will form teams and carry out raids, he pointed out.

In the event of an increase in the number of devotees arriving at the temple town, the management of the mutt should make arrangements for their accommodation, he said.