SP warns action against violations in sale of firecrackers

Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna on Sunday stressed the importance of adhering to legal regulations concerning the sale of firecrackers for the Deepavali festival. She warned that any stock of firecrackers stored illegally within the district, without government approval, would result in appropriate legal action against the violators.

Speaking to the media here, the SP urged the vendors and general public to comply with established safety standards and regulations to mitigate the risk of accidents. Vendors who possess the necessary permits are required to operate their businesses in designated areas, she said.

The official mandate that all retailers maintain adequate fire-fighting resources, such as water, sand and other materials should be followed, and only licensed shopkeepers will be permitted to sell firecrackers, she said.

Legal action will be taken against any individuals engaged in the unauthorised possession, manufacture, storage or sale of such items. She instructed that safety measures should be implemented to ensure the availability of fire-fighting vehicles and ambulances in the proximity of shops.

She called for collaboration among police officers and various government departments to facilitate a safe and orderly celebration of the Deepavali festival. The SP urged parents to closely supervise their children during the use of firecrackers. Any incidents of accidents or illegal sales of firecrackers must be reported immediately to Dial-100, Dial-112, or the relevant police station, ensuring that the identity of the informant would be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, at a review meeting with the sub-divisional police officers here, the SP initiated strategies to combat theft and anti-social activities within the district.

“The department is actively monitoring suspicious individuals and has implemented measures to curb liquor consumption in public places. Key locations such as RTC bus stands, railway stations and lodges are being closely observed for any individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour,” she said.

Inspection of vehicles at the border checkposts was currently underway throughout the district, with a focus on preventing the illegal transportation of substances such as ganja, illicit liquor and firecrackers. Given the festival season, the SP sought the police personnel at the mandal level to keep a vigil at the ATM centres to avoid theft of money and at public places to deal with pickpockets.

