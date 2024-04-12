SP visits faction-hit villages in Anantapur, review security measures

April 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming elections at a meeting with police personnel from all district sub-divisions at the police conference hall here on Friday, April 12.

The meeting reviewed the security measures taken by the officials since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and the constitution-wise provision plans to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

The officials recommended creating contingency schemes to ensure quick response to untoward incidents, if any, on polling day to nip the problem in the bud.

After the meeting, SP Bardar told the media that special attention was given to the most problematic and faction-affected villages in the district.

Police personnel were advised to proceed with objectivity while conducting the bindover exercise on troublemakers, he said.

The officials were also told to monitor the movements of rowdy sheeters and troublemakers closely and to take action accordingly.

The officials emphasized the importance of thorough vehicle checks at the border checkposts operated by Karnataka. They also stressed the need for constant checks to prevent the smuggling of liquor, money, sarees, and other freebies from Karnataka and to increase seizures. Route watch must be in place on the roads and footpaths that were an alternative for the roads passing through the checkpost to prevent illegal traffic, they said.

The SP visited faction-affected villages in Tadipeta area and interacted with the villagers of Gangadevi Palli, and advised them on how to avoid riots and violence during polling. He inspected the Veerapuram police picket and reviewed the action plan for security arrangements, ordering picket staff and village police officers to remain alert during the election.

He also took part in vehicle checks at the Shivalayam checkpost on Kadapa Road to ensure there was no smuggling of cash, liquor, and freebies. Later, he inspected the Tadipatri Rural Police Station and provided instructions on the duties and precautions to be taken by the police during the election.

Additional SP (SEB) G. Ramakrishna, Deputy SPs Anthonappa, Veera Raghava Reddy, B. Srinivasulu, Shivabhaskar Reddy, C.M. Gangaiah, B.V. Shivareddy, and Muniraja accompanied the SP.