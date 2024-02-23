SP visits border polling stations, directs to step up security

February 23, 2024 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - DUMPAGADAPA (WEST GODAVARI)

Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla inspected the polling stations located on Eluru and West Godavari districts border villages on Thursday.

The SP, who made surprise checks in the polling booths at Upputeru, Dempagadapa and other villages in Akiveedu mandal, enquired with the police officers about the security at the stations.

Ms. Ajitha directed the Bhimavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Akiveedu CI to conduct meetings with the village heads for smooth conduct of the elections. “The local police officers, Station House Officers (SHOs), and Mahila Police should coordinate with the neighbouring district police and make security arrangements for peaceful conduct of polling,” Ms. Ajita said.

The SP enquired about drinking water, toilets and other facilities in the polling booths which were located in schools and other offices. She inspected the border checkpost and directed the officers to check all the vehicles round-the-clock to prevent illegal transportation of liquor, cash and freebies, if any.

“Stern action would be taken against the officers and staff, who are negligent at the checkposts and at the polling stations,” the SP warned.

The CIs, SIs and the intelligence officers were instructed to keep a tab on the movement of trouble mongers, particularly the rowdy, history and suspect sheeters, who were involved in election-related violence earlier.

Later, Ms. Ajitha monitored vehicle checking at Upputeru bridge and asked the staff to behave politely with the passengers.