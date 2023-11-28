SP urges police to conduct ‘Palle Nidra’ in villages, warns public of cyber crimes

November 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy asked the police officers from the mandal level to plan for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming General and Assembly elections.

Addressing the police personnel at a review meeting here on Tuesday, the SP said that the officers from the sub-inspector level should visit the villages and conduct ‘Palle Nidra’ (sleeping in villages) every day. “The vehicle patrols should be stepped up to keep vigil on the movements of criminals who have been released from jail,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reviewed pending criminal cases, including murder, theft, robbery, property loss, vehicle theft, 174 CrPC cases, missing and cheating cases, 102 CrPC, IT Act cases, and cyber crimes, among others.

“The public should be alert and not open any links sent via messages or emails from unknown persons. If you click on the link by mistake, there is a risk of losing money. Unknown callers should also be avoided,” he said amid a surge in cyber crime in the State. He urged victims of cyber crime to reach out to ​​helpline number 1930 or report to the portal: http://cybercrime.gov.in/ or to the district police WhatsApp number 9440900005 or to ‘Cyber ​​Mitra’ number 9121211100.

Additional SPs L. Sudhakar, Srii Lakshmi, G. Nageswara Rao, Deputy SPs N. Sudhakar Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy, and senior officials from all sub-divisions were present.