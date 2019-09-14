SP talks peace at Atmakuru

The police have begun taking a series of confidence-building measures at the violence-hit Atmakuru village of Durgi mandal.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, along with senior officials, on Saturday visited the village and spoke to both sections of the people.

‘No room for bias’

“I appeal to everybody to bring any issue to the notice of the police. We will be impartial and respond without any bias. Anyone who takes law into his or her hands will be dealt with firmly,” said Ms. Jayalakshmi.

Earlier, the police interacted with the people and took note of the reasons that had forced them to leave the village. A few said that feuds between a couple of families had led to violence. While one group sought protection from a particular party, the other group represented the case to the Opposition party, and the latter had set up a rehabilitation camp.

The SP assured the families of all help and promised to bring issues such as shortage of water to the notice of the district administration.

“Police pickets will continue in the village until normalcy is restored,” she said.

Meanwhile, those who took shelter at Jangamaheswarapuram started returning to Atmakuru. Macherla Rural inspector Bhaktavastala Reddy said all the 70 families that had left the village returned. They would resume farm works soon, he added.