SP reviews security at critical polling stations in remote villages of Krishna district

Adnan Nayeem Asmi enquires about the deployment of security personnel, transportation of EVMs and the facilities for the staff in the inaccessible villages

April 27, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - EDURUMONDI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, interacting with Edurumondi villagers, during a visit to the remote polling station in Krishna district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, interacting with Edurumondi villagers, during a visit to the remote polling station in Krishna district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

EDURUMONDI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Superintendent of Police (SP), Adnan Nayeem Asmi, on Saturday, reviewed the security arrangements at the critical polling stations located in the remote fishermen’s villages of the Edurumondi panchayat in Nagayalanka mandal of Krishna district. He enquired about the deployment of security personnel, transportation of EVMs and the facilities for the staff in the inaccessible villages.

Along with Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Muralidhar, Circle-Inspector P. Venkata Trinadh and other officers, Mr. Asmi conducted foot patrolling in Gollamanda, Edurumondi and Krishnapuram villages.

He enquired about the total number of voters in each booth, previous incidents, trouble-mongers, voting patterns and the shifting of equipment post-polling in the Zinkapalem and Gollamanda habitations.

Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi visiting the critical polling station in Krishnapuram village

Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi visiting the critical polling station in Krishnapuram village | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Boats arranged

Mr. Muralidhar explained that nearly 8,000 voters are present in six inaccessible polling stations located in Edurumondi, Nachugunta and Elichetladibba panchayats respectively. Thus, polling material will be shifted one day in advance to the booths on boats, he said.

Special Branch CI Ramana said that one ‘pantu’ (raft) has been arranged for the voters and the polling staff to cross the Krishna River and eight motor boats would be kept ready in cases of emergencies.

CAPF to be deployed

“As the critical polling stations were located in inaccessible fishermen villages, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be deployed in Edurumondi, Nachugunta and Elichetladibba panchayats,” the SP told The Hindu.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Sachivalayam staff and the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) should ensure drinking water, toilets and other facilities at the polling stations, he added, while directing the Nagayalanka police, Revenue and the Sachivalayam staff to be alert at the critical polling stations.


