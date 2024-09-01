ADVERTISEMENT

SP reviews security arrangements for upcoming Duleep Trophy matches in Anantapur

Published - September 01, 2024 06:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh on Saturday reviewed the security of the cricket players who will arrive to participate in the Duleep Trophy matches to be held at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) grounds in Anantapur, scheduled from September 5th to 22nd.

The SP inspected the accommodation blocks reserved for the players in the local lodges here and directed police officers to take all necessary security measures. Later, he inspected the routes through which the players could reach the RDT grounds and offered several suggestions. Dressing rooms, entry-exit points, galleries, parking spaces, and other crucial places were also inspected.

Similarly, instructions were given to ensure smooth movement of vehicles without causing any hindrance to traffic during the course of the event. Anantapur Rural DSP B. Shiva Reddy, Armed Reserve DSP Muniraja and others accompanied the SP.

