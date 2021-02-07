SP reviews security along A.P.-Chhattisgarh border

East Godavari district prepares for panchayat elections

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Sunday took stock of the preparedness and deployment of security forces in gram panchayats affected by Left-Wing Extremist activities in Chintoor Agency in East Godavari district along the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border.

It may be recalled that the State police recently conducted a strategic meeting with their counterparts in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and Malkangiri district in Odisha, seeking support for conducting the gram panchayat elections peacefully.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu that eight CRPF companies would be roped in for the elections in the 78 LWE-affected panchayats in East Godavari Agency.

On Sunday, Mr. Nayeem Asmi, accompanied by Chintoor DSP Khadar Basha and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana, visited some areas that were declared as LWE-affected and assured timely security measures and facilities for peaceful conduct of the elections.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi also inspected polling stations and discussed with local police the challenges of conducting the fourth phase of the polls in gram panchayats of Chidumuru, Tummala, Edugurallapalli and Chintoor. The SP also inspected the nomination centres in Chintoor Agency.

At Edugurallapalli high school, the SP spent interacted with students and locals and appealed to the villagers to exercise their right to franchise.

Amid tight security by the State police and the CRPF in Chintoor agency, the team of officials conducted the one-day inspection of the areas that would go to the polls in the fourth phase along the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh State border.