SP responds to NRIs’ complaint on land-grabbing, probe ordered

Nuzvid police to record statements of both parties

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal has directed the Nuzvid police to inquire into a complaint of land-grabbing filed via video call by an Non-Resident Indian (NRI) named P. Vamshi.

Mr. Vamshi, who is settled in Canada, filed an online complaint alleging that his land was occupied by a local. Mr. Vamshi submitted documents proving his ownership of the land and urged the SP to take action against the alleged land-grabbers.

“My grandfather, Paladugu Nagendra Kumar, was facing harassment from the land-grabbers. Though we have all documents of the land, some locals are threatening my grandfather,” Mr. Vamshi alleged in his complaint.

Responding to the complaint, Mr. Siddharth directed the Nuzvid police to register a case and conduct an inquiry. The SP instructed officials to question both the parties, record their statements, and verify the land registration and other documents.

The SP said that people residing in other States and NRIs were utilising the ‘Pratiroju Spandana’ programme and lodging complaints through social media groups. Complaints within the purview of the Police Department will be solved legally, he said.

Ex gratia paid to next of kin

Police officers of the sub-divisions concerned visited the houses of police personnel who had died due to various reasons, and paid ex gratia to the bereaved family members. The officers enquired about the welfare of the families, their health and education of their children and asked them to call them if they were in need of help.

“I observed that the family members of police personnel who died of COVID or other reasons, were moving around the District Police Office (DPO) to claim ex gratia and other certificates. Instructions have been issued to officials to visit their homes, take stock of the situation, complete the formalities and pay the dues at their homes,” the SP said.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G. Nageswar Reddy and other officers visited the family members of head constable B. Prasada Rao, and handed over the cheques to them at their house at Chillakallu village. Prasada Rao had succumbed to COVID-19.

Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu enquired about the welfare of the family members of head constable Ratna Raju, at Vissannapeta, and handed over a cheque to the bereaved family, Mr. Kaushal said.

A team of police officers, led by Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam, handed over cheques to the family members of ASI Rama Rao, at Kaikalur, who died recently. The victim’s family members thanked the officers for their gesture.