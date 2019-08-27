Andhra Pradesh

SP promises swift action on grievances faced by senior citizens, women

54 grievances registered in Spandana programme

Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranth Babu and Assistant Superintendent of Police M. Sattibabu on Monday interacted with the senior citizens who turned up to submit their grievances during the Spandana programme here. The Krishna police have decided to pay special attention on the grievances of senior citizens and women and take prompt action.

On Monday, 54 grievances pertaining to various issues, including senior citizen problems and harassment for additional dowry, were registered during the Spandana programme. Mr. Ravindranath Babu has directed the officials concerned to visit the field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners.

