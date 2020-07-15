SP pats personnel who conquered COVID

KADAPA

15 July 2020 00:34 IST

They helped instil confidence among others, says Anburajan

Mental strength is the best medicine to recover from any ailment, said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan.

The district police chief personally called on the 21 policemen from the district, who contracted COVID-19 and recovered after taking proper medical care and nutritional diet, and appreciated them for their resilience.

At the parade grounds, he gave away a nutritional kit comprising fruits, dry fruits and protein supplements to the personnel. “They have not only shown the power of mental strength, but also helped removed the fear in the minds of people on the disease,” he added.

The personnel explained how the department had reached out to their family members in their absence by providing essential commodities and giving them courage through personal counselling.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Vamsidhar (Special Branch), Chenchu Babu (Faction zone) and B. Ramanaiah (Armed Reserve) took part.

Mr. Anburajan later felicitated Armed Reserve inspectors who were leaving the district on transfer – Vijay Kumar (Anantapur), Srisaila Reddy and Chandrasekhar (Tirupati) and Javed (Chittoor).