SP orders recovery of non-licensed country-made guns from Kolleru, tribal pockets in Eluru district

With elections soon approaching, she also directs police officials to inspect licensed weapons in the district on a war footing

February 24, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ELURU

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
SP D. Mary Prasanthi hands over a recovered cellphone to its owner after the meeting with police officials, in Eluru town on Saturday.

SP D. Mary Prasanthi hands over a recovered cellphone to its owner after the meeting with police officials, in Eluru town on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ELURU

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi has directed the police officials to recover all the non-licensed country-made guns being operated by locals for various purposes in the tribal pockets and Kolleru Lake in the Eluru district. Many sections of people possess country-made guns meant for driving wildlife and birds to protect their crops and aqua ponds. 

Addressing the police officials at the district-level meeting here, Ms. Prasanthi said: “The inspection of the licensed weapons should also be done on a war footing in the Eluru district ahead of the elections. Special action plan should be prepared to increase vigilance on the sensitive villages”.

Ms. Prasanthi also directed the officials to speed up the investigation of the cases pertaining to missing women and minors.

“The inspection of the vehicles on the State and district borders should be intensified”, said Ms. Prasanthi.

