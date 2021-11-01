SP offers tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Srikakulam SP Amit Bardar offering tributes to Potti Sriramulu statue in Srikakulam on Monday.

SRIKAKULAM

01 November 2021 23:53 IST

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Monday asked parents and teachers to explain the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu for achieving a separate Andhra State.

He offered floral tributes to a statue of Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of AP Formation Day.

At Ampolu sub jail, SSR Charitable Trust president and industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao offered tributes to Potti Sriramulu. Sub jail superintendent Rajkumar and other officials were present.

