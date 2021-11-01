Andhra PradeshSRIKAKULAM 01 November 2021 23:53 IST
SP offers tributes to Potti Sriramulu
Updated: 01 November 2021 23:53 IST
Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Monday asked parents and teachers to explain the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu for achieving a separate Andhra State.
He offered floral tributes to a statue of Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of AP Formation Day.
At Ampolu sub jail, SSR Charitable Trust president and industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao offered tributes to Potti Sriramulu. Sub jail superintendent Rajkumar and other officials were present.
