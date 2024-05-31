SP leads flag march in Anantapur ahead of counting day

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali on Friday led a flag march through the arterial junctions of Anantapur city, in preparation for the counting of votes on June 4 (Tuesday).

The area around the counting centre, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), is currently under police surveillance. Covering a distance of approximately 5 km around the JNTUA premises, the flag march was conducted to demonstrate the close monitoring of the venue for the counting day.

The SP issued a warning to miscreants to refrain from disrupting the counting of votes and law and order in the district. She said that strict measures are in place to prevent casualties due to altercations or rioting during the counting process, while urging the political parties to adhere to election rules and cooperate with the police.

Section 144 orders are currently in effect around JNTUA, making it illegal to gather in groups, Ms. Sali said, adding that rallies and victory celebrations are also banned till June 6, and a 3 km radius around the counting centre has been designated as ‘red zone’ where the use of drones is prohibited.

The areas covered by the flag march included the JNTUA main gate to Super Specialty Hospital Cross, Bairava Nagar, Prasannayapally Panchayat Office, LRG School, Chinmayanagar Polytechnic College, and back to JNTU. Senior police officers were present.

