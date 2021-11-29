SP launches e-training centre

VIZIANAGARAM

29 November 2021 22:18 IST

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Monday asked the police officials and other personnel to improve skills in computer operations and technology so that they could perform in a better way.

She formally launched an e-training centre at the District Police Office to impart computer and English language skill to the personnel. She said many constables did not have basic knowledge of operating computers, leading to delay in filing and preparation of reports. She said that 10 constables with B.Sc.(Computers) background would handle the two-week training programme. “A few English professors of an engineering college would provide training in English. The personnel selected for the training should be in a position to prepare case diaries on their own,” she added.

Additional SPs N.Sridevi Rao, P.Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram DSPs Anil Pulipati, T.Trinath and R.Srinivasa Rao were among present at the inaugural function.

