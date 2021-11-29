Andhra Pradesh

SP launches e-training centre

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Monday asked the police officials and other personnel to improve skills in computer operations and technology so that they could perform in a better way.

She formally launched an e-training centre at the District Police Office to impart computer and English language skill to the personnel. She said many constables did not have basic knowledge of operating computers, leading to delay in filing and preparation of reports. She said that 10 constables with B.Sc.(Computers) background would handle the two-week training programme. “A few English professors of an engineering college would provide training in English. The personnel selected for the training should be in a position to prepare case diaries on their own,” she added.

Additional SPs N.Sridevi Rao, P.Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram DSPs Anil Pulipati, T.Trinath and R.Srinivasa Rao were among present at the inaugural function.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 10:18:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sp-launches-e-training-centre/article37759342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY