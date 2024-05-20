SP inspects ‘Ganga Jatara’ arrangements in Chittoor

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manikantha Chandolu on Monday instructed the police personnel here to ensure foolproof security for the ‘Chittoor Nadi Veedhi Ganga Jatara’ scheduled to be held on May 21 and 22.

After inspecting the arterial junctions at the district headquarters, the SP interacted with the police officers and urged them to be alert as the event is likely to see huge crowds from across Chittoor as well as neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Thus, due to the high traffic and the possibility of pickpocketing during the fair, he instructed the personnel to remain vigilant and report any issues promptly.

Counting day

Referring to the preparedness for the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, Mr. Chandolu said that in the event of any potential conflict or disruption, higher authorities should be immediately informed.

