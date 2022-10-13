SP inspects blackspots on highways in Chittoor, Nagari

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 13, 2022 02:36 IST

Police personnel inspecting the blackspots at Tana check post near Chittoor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Wednesday sought the personnel to give top priority to identifying the black spots on the highways and rural roads, and initiate steps to get them rectified.

The SP was inspecting the black spots on the Chittoor-Nagari road, along with the circle officials.

Referring to those identified at Tana check post on the outskirts of Chittoor, and in Nagari town, Mr. Rishant Reddy asked the police to take immediate corrective measures.

“Life is very precious. Our little precautions can save our lives,” the SP said.

The official said that Chittoor district police were making various efforts to reduce road accidents. “People who travel on motorcycles are the ones mostly involved in the mishaps. The police have been instructed to put radium stickers and speed breakers, barricading, at the black spots,” Mr. Rishant Reddy said.

The SP said that seminars and workshops would be held soon to create awareness about road safety rules.

