SP inspects arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjan in Adoni

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav, accompanied by Adoni MLA Parthasarathy, conducted a visit to Adoni town, inspecting the Ganesh Nimajjan arrangements on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ganesh Utsava Committee organised the Vinayaka Nimajjana Ghat in the LLC Canal near Chinna Harivanam village. During the visit, the SP provided various suggestions and advice to the security personnel and concerned department officers. The SP participated in the special pujas at various junctions organised by the Ganesh Utsava Committee.

The inspection included an assessment of KC Canal water flow, heavy cranes, swimmers, and boats. The emphasis was placed on ensuring that Adoni town remains vigilant and police personnel perform their duties until the completion of the immersion. The inspection also highlighted avoiding inconvenience or traffic disruptions for the public. Coordination among all departments and the personnel on bandobast duties was urged to prevent errors during the immersion.

The SP was accompanied by Adoni DSP Somanna, Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, DSP (Home Guards) Krishnamohan, Trainee DSP Dheeraj, Circle Inspectors and Sub-inspectors of the Adoni sub-division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.