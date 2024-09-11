GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SP inspects arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjan in Adoni

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
SP G. Bindu Madhav inspecting the arrangements for the Ganesh Nimajjan, at Adoni in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

SP G. Bindu Madhav inspecting the arrangements for the Ganesh Nimajjan, at Adoni in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav, accompanied by Adoni MLA Parthasarathy, conducted a visit to Adoni town, inspecting the Ganesh Nimajjan arrangements on Wednesday.

The Ganesh Utsava Committee organised the Vinayaka Nimajjana Ghat in the LLC Canal near Chinna Harivanam village. During the visit, the SP provided various suggestions and advice to the security personnel and concerned department officers. The SP participated in the special pujas at various junctions organised by the Ganesh Utsava Committee.

The inspection included an assessment of KC Canal water flow, heavy cranes, swimmers, and boats. The emphasis was placed on ensuring that Adoni town remains vigilant and police personnel perform their duties until the completion of the immersion. The inspection also highlighted avoiding inconvenience or traffic disruptions for the public. Coordination among all departments and the personnel on bandobast duties was urged to prevent errors during the immersion.

The SP was accompanied by Adoni DSP Somanna, Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, DSP (Home Guards) Krishnamohan, Trainee DSP Dheeraj, Circle Inspectors and Sub-inspectors of the Adoni sub-division.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:37 pm IST

