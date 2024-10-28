SP highlights the importance of blood donation to save lives

Superintendent of Police V. Ratna underlined the significance of blood donation in saving numerous lives.

The SP shared her sentiments about the importance of blood donation during Monday’s blood donation camp, organized on the premises of the District Police Office as part of the commemorative week celebrating the sacrifices of martyred police officers.

Participation was widespread, with police officers, staff, students, youth, farmers, teachers, journalists, businessmen, and a large number of the public from all over Sri Sathya Sai district. A total of 200 individuals donated blood on this occasion. The SP inaugurated the camp and addressed a press conference.

She said that the ten-day-long Police Commemoration Day observance highlighted the police services, sacrifices, and daily duties. “Efforts are made to provide financial assistance to the families of martyred policemen, alongside conducting awareness programmes, open houses, unit initiatives, and candlelight displays designed to engage the community and students,” she said.

The SP remarked on the importance of guiding youth away from harmful addictions and towards a more constructive path. She noted that a robust policing framework would support the implementation of beneficial programmes in the district, aimed at raising awareness about cyber crimes and developing strategies for their prevention.

Ms. Ratna expressed concern over the adverse effects of substance abuse, including cannabis and alcohol addiction, urging youth to eliminate such behaviors in favor of contributing positively to their families and society.

This blood donation camp was organized collaboratively by the staff of the Rural Development Trust of Anantapur.