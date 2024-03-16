SP hands over 311 recovered mobile phones worth ₹85 lakhs in Anantapur

March 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan, on Saturday, handed over 311 recovered mobile phones worth over ₹85 lakhs to their respective owners in a function held in Anantapur. Of the recovered mobiles, 268 were missing while 43 were stolen.

Anantapur police recovered a total of 8,620 mobiles worth about ₹14.5 crore and handed them over to their owners. The recovered mobiles were either lost or stolen in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kurnool districts, and from neighbouring states like Karnataka and Telangana.

Mr. Anburajan appealed to the public to not buy phones sold by strangers or labelled as second-hand unless the box contained bills and relevant details. He also urged the public to be wary of where they keep their phones in bus stands, railway stations, and other public spaces. He further recommended the public use the ChatBot services, which play a major role in the recovery of lost mobiles.

The SP presented certificates of appreciation to the police officers for their commendable efforts in the recovery of cell phones.

