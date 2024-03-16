GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP hands over 311 recovered mobile phones worth ₹85 lakhs in Anantapur

Of the recovered mobiles, 268 were missing while 43 were stolen

March 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan, on Saturday, handed over 311 recovered mobile phones worth over ₹85 lakhs to their respective owners in a function held in Anantapur. Of the recovered mobiles, 268 were missing while 43 were stolen.

Anantapur police recovered a total of 8,620 mobiles worth about ₹14.5 crore and handed them over to their owners. The recovered mobiles were either lost or stolen in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kurnool districts, and from neighbouring states like Karnataka and Telangana.

Mr. Anburajan appealed to the public to not buy phones sold by strangers or labelled as second-hand unless the box contained bills and relevant details. He also urged the public to be wary of where they keep their phones in bus stands, railway stations, and other public spaces. He further recommended the public use the ChatBot services, which play a major role in the recovery of lost mobiles.

The SP presented certificates of appreciation to the police officers for their commendable efforts in the recovery of cell phones.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.