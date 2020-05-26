SP hails activist for COVID-19 campaign

Vizianagaram SP B. Raja Kumari felicitating Dharmapuri resident C. Suribabu for creating awareness on COVID-19, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

26 May 2020 23:38 IST

The Vizianagaram police department is taking the help of artistes to create awareness among the public about the dangers posed by coronavirus.

A resident of Dharmapuri village, Chandaka Suribabu, has been campaigning in public places for the last few days by wearing an outfit resembling the coronavirus.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and One Town Circle Inspector Yerrannaidu lauded Mr. Suribabu’s efforts while urging people to follow social distancing norms and protect themselves from the virus.

Mr. Suribabu expressed his happiness at the appreciation from the police and said that he was involving many artistes in the awareness programme as the virus is now spreading to rural areas too.