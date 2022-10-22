SP distributes cheques to kin of police officials who died on duty

Krishna Superintendent of Police P. Joshua paying tributes to the slain police personnel during the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day programme, in Machilipatnam on Friday.

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua assured all help to the family members of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Participating in the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day programme at the Krishna District Police Headquarters on Friday, the SP said the country will never forget the sacrifices made by the police.

“They laid down their lives to give us a peaceful life,” said Mr. Joshua. He enquired about the well-being of the family members of the police martyrs.

Later, the SP along with Additional SP N. Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Asma Farheen, Armed Reserve ASP S.V.D. Prasad, DSP and other officers placed wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial and paid homage.

The officers read out the names of the 264 policemen who died while discharging their duties across the country. They observed a two-minute silence praying for peace to the departed souls.

“The duties of police have become challenging. The Police Department will support the bereaved families and take measures to get all benefits from the government,” Mr. Ramanjaneyulu said.