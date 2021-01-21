SP denies political involvement inTelugu Desam leader’s murder

‘It was a handiwork of the members of Janasakthi’

The Guntur Rural police have claimed to have unravelled the mystery behind the murder of Telugu Desam Party leader in Gurazala constituency, Puramsetti Ankulu, 64, and arrested six sympathisers of Janasakthi organisation. The incident that took place on January 3 caused a flutter across the constituency with former TDP MLA Yerapathaneni Srinivasa Rao alleging that the murder was planned by Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni, said that the murder was planned and executed by the sympathisers of Janasakthi organisation due to personal grudges against the deceased. The SP said that the accused were arrested following a thorough investigation and denied any political involvement in the murder.

The accused were identified as Karpurapu Venkata Kotaiah, Gurram Venkateswara Reddy, Pottasiri China Sankara Rao, Mekala China Koteswara Rao, Pottasiri Anka Rao, and Addanki Ramesh.

The police said that Mr. Koteswara Rao developed a grudge against Ankulu as the latter did not support him in getting a patta on his land measuring four acres, and later Ankulu sold out his land to Chettinad factory without his knowledge. He also bore a grudge against Ankulu as he did not propose him to the post of sarpanch.

Pre-planned

The accused came together and hatched a plot to kill Ankulu. On January 3, Ankulu was asked to come to an apartment by China Koteswara Rao. China Sankara Rao and China Koteswara Rao came to the apartment by an auto. Anka Rao brought sleeping tables and knife and a small blanket. China Sankara Rao mixed the sleeping pills powder in food and served it to Ankulu. While discussions were on, Ankulu tried to call the driver, but meanwhile, Anka Rao gave a signal to Ramesh, who put the towel around the neck of Ankulu, while Anka Rao slashed his throat. The accused fled the scene after killing Ankulu, according to the police.

