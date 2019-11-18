Andhra Pradesh

SP consoles family members of road accident victims

Two minutes’ silence observed in honour of the deceased

Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy consoled the families that had lost their dear ones in various accidents on World Remembrance Day on Sunday. Along with other police officials, he observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Recently, an elderly woman Kamalamma lost her life in an accident while crossing the road near Palakonda.

A teenaged boy Santosh died on the spot near Krishnapuram of Ponduru mandal while going to wish her sister on Rakhi.

One Krishna Rao had fallen down from an autorickshaw due to alleged negligence of the driver.

Their family members explained their ordeals and financial distress after the untimely death of their dear ones.

Mr. Ammi Reddy promised to extend maximum help and payment of insurance amount through Lok Adalat as early as possible. He urged people to have awareness on road safety to prevent accidents.

