SP, Collector pay homage to fallen police personnel in Tirupati

Published - October 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Police Parade Grounds, here on Monday. Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu and Collector Venkateswar paid homage to the police martyrs, emphasising the importance of honouring those who made sacrifice in the line of duty.

SP Subbarayadu highlighted the responsibility to commemorate the lives of the 216 police personnel nationwide and eight in the district, who lost their lives while upholding peace and security for public welfare in the year 2023-24. He also expressed commitment to the welfare of police personnel across the district, acknowledging the hardships and losses faced by officers.

District Collector Venkateswar lauded the dedication of the police force, underscoring their commitment to maintaining peace and security, even at the expense of their families. Additional SP Venkatarao read out the names of the 216 martyred police personnel across the country, and followed it with a floral tribute at the pylon erected for the martyred personnel.

Later, Collector and SP visited the families of the fallen officers in the district, assuring them full support.

