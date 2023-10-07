SP cautions students against ragging on campuses

October 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Speakers at the Anti Ragging Awareness Programme, organised by the Government Medical College on Saturday appealed to the students to be aware of ragging on campuses.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that it was unfortunate that the introductory practice among the seniors and juniors in educational institutions had slowly turned into ragging in the last two decades. Despite police and institutional authorities to curb the menace, it continues unabated.

Explaining the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Cr. PC which deals with ragging, he said that those involved in the cases involving ragging would result in serious consequences, including imprisonment and dismissal from their colleges.

“Several students who hail from poor economic backgrounds join the professional colleges with a lot of hopes. But there are instances of them committing suicide due to ragging. All the students should keep this in mind, and inculcate a friendly approach towards each other,” the SP said, adding that the students facing ragging should immediately bring it to the notice of the police or the college authorities.

Medical College Principal Dr. Manikya Rao said that the senior students should help their juniors academically and emotionally when the latter require any help or suggestion. Senior police officials, officials of the District Legal Services Authority, faculty of the Medical College, and students also took part in the programme.